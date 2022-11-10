Day Of 1000 Thank You's

iHEARTMEDIA's Country KXKT (KAT 103.7)/OMAHA announced its first "Day of 1,000 Thank You's" has collected over 2,400 thank you cards to be delivered to area veterans in time for VETERANS DAY tomorrow (11/11).

Morning hosts, STEVE LUNDY and GINA MELTON, will deliver the cards to several OMAHA area Veteran organizations including, EASTERN NEBRASKA VETERANS HOME, OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE AIRMAN AND FAMILY RELATIONS CENTER and the OMAHA VET CENTER.

The idea started with PD HOSS MICHAELS wanting to do something special for area vets.

MICHAELS said, “Our listeners support us in so many ways throughout the year by donating money to great charitable causes. Our listeners are stretching their budget more and more and with this, we wanted to give back without having our listeners reach into their bank accounts.”

