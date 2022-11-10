New Series

Magazine writers VANESSA GRIGORIADIS and GABRIEL SHERMAN are hosting "INFAMOUS," a new podcast about scandals for CAMPSIDE MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. The initial episodes cover the JOE FRANCIS "GIRLS GONE WILD" story, and the show will also feature the story of the NXIVM cult, including interviews with actress and NXIVM member ALLISON MACK.

“After reporting on these scandals for years, I look forward to dissecting the real stories behind the headlines.” said GRIGORIADIS, “Infamous gives listeners a chance to hear directly from the people involved in these stories in their own words, and uncover new insights and twists for the very first time.”

“We’ve lived with some of these stories for decades, but there is so much more to be said about the way that journalism reveals the truth behind powerful people,” said SHERMAN. “We’re excited to bring listeners along on this journey as we dissect and reveal the incredible truth behind some unbelievable stories.”

