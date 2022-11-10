Parody

A pair of former producers from "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD" are bringing their satirical sports podcast "THE PAULIE & TONY FUSCO SHOW" to FOX SPORTS RADIO's podcast network, starting NOVEMBER 10th. The show, posting weekly on THURSDAYS, was created by ANDREW SAMSON and SHARIEF ALI in AUGUST 2020, hosting as alter-egos PAULIE and TONY, parodies of PHILADELPHIA sports fans.

The fictional FUSCOS, in a press release, said, “Of all the things to happen to PHILLY sports this year, this announcement about our show is clearly the biggest. It shows we are the best in the business, which of course, everyone already knew.”

“When the PHILLIES were 21-29, I made a wager that the PHILLIES wouldn’t make the WORLD SERIES for another decade,” said FSR SVP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “I now significantly regret that ill-advised wager as the result is having to take on this so-called podcast. If you value your time, please DO NOT listen to this podcast.”

« see more Net News