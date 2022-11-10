First Season

Author and former NEWSDAY cartoonist and columnist M.G. LORD is the host of the first season of a new podcast for LAist STUDIOS looking at LOS ANGELES-made innovations. "LA MADE: BLOOD, SWEAT & ROCKETS," launching on NOVEMBER 15th, looks at the early days of the JET PROPULSION LABORATORY at CALTECH and the "Suicide Squad" crew that led the charge into space exploration.

“‘LA MADE’ is a dynamic new series that explores the impact that CALIFORNIA’s greatest thinkers and dreamers have had on our country and humanity at large. With public interest in space exploration at an all-time high, ‘BLOOD, SWEAT, & ROCKETS’ is the perfect way to kick it off,” said LAist STUDIOS VP SHANA NAOMI KROCHMAL. “Having been raised by a father who was an engineer at JPL in the 1960s, M.G. has an endless curiosity about aerospace that shines through as she takes listeners through the history of this outrageous world. M.G.’s no-holds-barred approach to telling this story brings out nuances that have largely been left out until now.”

« see more Net News