Bootcamp

NEON HUM MEDIA's third Editors Bootcamp for print editors or audio producers from underrepresented groups who want to become podcast editors is open for applications.

The program will run from JANUARY 12th through MARCH 14th and is free to accepted applicants; applications must be filed by SUNDAY (11/13). Applicant must submit a critique of a podcast episode along with making a case for why they want to go into story editing and information on "what drives you." At the conclusion of the Bootcamp, one participant will be offered a freelance editing position.

Find out more and apply here.

