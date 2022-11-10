Cannizzaro

DMC STUDIO/BUENOS AIRES owner and URBANA PLAY 104.3 FM/BUENOS AIRES producer DIEGO CANNIZZARO has been named to the NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS Advisory Board.

NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS VP ROSE ANDERSON said, “The 14-member Advisory Board panel is an international brain trust of innovative storytellers and industry executives whose expertise spans all genres of audio entertainment and journalism. DIEGO’s mastery of every aspect his craft in works like MADRE and WEIGHTLESS brings emotions, memories, and sensations to his listening audiences. These insights and the Board’s essential guidance ensure that NEW YORK FESTIVALS will continue to honor world-wide excellence across all platforms.”

CANNIZZARO added, “I consider NEW YORK FESTIVALS as an iconic common place, in a global level speaking. A meeting point for all who are really involved in storytelling in the media. Personally, it is an honor to be part of the Advisory Board with outstanding colleagues from all the media worldwide.”

Entries for the awards are due by JANUARY 31st, with winners honored at the Storytellers Gala at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 18th. Find out more here.

