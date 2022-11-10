Decked Halls

iHEARTMEDIA AC KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND has pushed the button and has once again become PORTLAND’S CHRISTMAS STATION. They’ve been providing non-stop holiday music for listeners in the PORTLAND/VANCOUVER/SALEM communities since 2001.

Decking the halls will be MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, NAT KING COLE and many other familiar voices leading into the holiday season. The station’s personalities STACEY & MIKE, JANA and KRISTINA will continue in their familiar time slots.

iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND VP Programming MICHAEL LA CROSSE said, “K103 has been kicking off the holiday season in PORTLAND for over 20 years. Listeners continue to request our mix of CHRISTMAS music as their holiday soundtrack every year and we’re humbled that they have made us a part of their holiday traditions.”

