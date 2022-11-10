John Osborne (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

BROTHERS OSBORNE's JOHN OSBORNE revealed that he and his wife LUCIE SILVAS are expecting twins during his CMA AWARDS acceptance speech for Duo of the Year last night (11/9).

The award was presented to the duo by WYNONNA JUDD. T.J. OSBORNE did most of the talking during the speech saying, "To be here tonight and to be in the presence of WYNONNA while winning this award will be one of the biggest highlights of my life." John agreed and said he had learned so much from watching THE JUDDS before making the pregnancy announcement.

