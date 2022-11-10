Partnership

AUDIO UP is partnering with mega-agency WME to develop artists and characters featured on AUDIO UP's slate of musical podcasts. BALAM, who appears in AUDIO UP's latest audio drama "DIA DE LOS MUERTOS IN HELL," is the first artist to benefit from the partnership, with WME advising on a DECEMBER 10th booking at the VIBRA URBANA festival. WME will also work on creating a live touring Country act out of the fictional character at the center of "THE BALLAD OF UNCLE DRANK."

“This unique partnership is aimed at fast-tracking music development in a crowded marketplace where discovery is one of the most challenging and difficult tasks for new artists,” said AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT. “There is a special alchemy at play here; mixing BALAM’s outsized talent with our ability to open-up an incredible range of media access points. All of this culminates with BALAM’s first array of songs featuring co-writes with POO BEAR, 24KGOLDN and SAINt JHN. This combination will make him a mega-star.”

On the "UNCLE DRANK" plans, GUTSTADT added, “This is the perfect vehicle for our music vertical and a way for folks to discover our deep and rich catalogue of music says. VEGAS, cruise ships, and summer festivals will be our first port of call for this unique offing. With WME in our corner, we hope to get there quicker.”

« see more Net News