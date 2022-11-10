-
Podtrac Debuts Attribution Platform
by Perry Michael Simon
November 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM (PT)
PODTRAC has debuted a new attribution service for podcasting. The measurement company says that the new PODRTRC Attribution platform, launching in beta for use by advertisers, agencies and publishers, offers attribution data in a "new dashboard you'll want to use." The release did not offer any details on how PODTRAC's attribution system works or what publishers will need to do to take advantage of the platform.
The beta is open to applications now; click here to apply.