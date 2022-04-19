Jelly Roll

BMG/STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JELLY ROLL (JASON DEFORD) is planning to give back to his NASHVILLE community by donating $250k to the DAVIDSON COUNTY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER. According to CMT, he's partnering with non-profit IMPACT YOUTH OUTREACH and the contribution will go towards a recording studio and music programs for incarcerated and underserved youth. The cause is near and dear to his heart, having spent time in the unit as a child.

THE TENNESSEAN is reporting DEFORD is slated to fund five $10,000 scholarships for graduating seniors in DAVIDSON COUNTY. He will also participate in the food and toy drive alongside IMPACT YOUTH OUTREACH during the holiday season.

CMT says the rapper turned country breakout star served time in jail as a teenager and in his early 20s for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell. He hopes building the “Jelly Studio” in the institution will keep incarcerated children out of trouble and inspire them to learn a skill that can benefit them in the future.

DEFORD told THE TENNESSEAN, “Music is my passion, so it’s the first thing that I know how to bring to people. Kids are killing each other… it’s just getting sad. As a community, we have to stand up, and we have to do something about it. I’m challenging my musician friends: To come from your ivory tower, get [out] from behind your guitar, roll your sleeves up and…see the problems we have in this community.”

JELLY ROLL is set to perform at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA on DECEMBER 9th for a benefit concert. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the building process. DEFORD will match the profits with his own money. For tickets and more information, click here.

