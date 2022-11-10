Lee-Kron & Sanchez

The ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA PUBLIC EDUCATIONAL RADIO STATIONS (AMPERS) has named HLEE LEE-KRON as VP/Programming, and also promoted JUSTUS SANCHEZ from Production Coordinator to Production Director. AMPERS is an association of eighteen independent community radio stations in MINNESOTA.

AMPERS CEO JOEL GLASER said, “We are producing more radio segments and shows than ever before. Corporations, foundations, and government agencies are realizing the importance of connecting with and helping the diverse communities we serve. We partner with these organizations to create custom content that is meaningful, culturally relevant, educational, interesting, and entertaining. To do that, we need the best leaders in the business, who are also connected to our diverse underserved communities, to manage our production department. HLEE and JUSTUS are the perfect team to do that.”

LEE-KRON said, “I’m excited about my new position as Vice President of Programming for AMPERS. As a longtime producer with AMPERS, I can see that they value and appreciate stories and lived experiences of those often marginalized. My background as a videographer and photographer, producer and editor, and business owner has led me to this position where I can see growth and healing, not just for myself, but for our communities as well. I come to AMPERS with a goal of diversifying our producer pool, building engaging community storytelling, and uplifting and supporting the next generation of media professionals.”

SANCHEZ said, “I'm proud of the success we've had previously, and I’m looking forward to continuing to find new ways to better serve the communities our stations represent."

