Pastor Whitehead (Photo: Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches)

BISHOP LAMOR WHITEHEAD is suing AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK and morning host MISS JONES (a/k/a TARSHA JONES) for defamation. WHITEHEAD was robbed of about $1 million in jewelry in his church during a service that was livestreamed; the suit, which names JONES, PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (formerly VIACOMCBS Inc.) and WXBK (but not AUDACY itself) as defendants, alleges that JONES called WHITEHEAD a “drug dealer,” that he was “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted that young lady,” and his “church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work.”

The suit asks for $50 million in damages, claiming that JONES’ statements on WXBK were false, caused ridicule and disgrace, damaged his reputation as a pastor, and caused him to lose business deals, church members, and income.

Read more details from Insider here.

