Pastor Whitehead (Photo: Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches)

The case surrounds a NEW YORK CITY bishop, who was robbed in his church during a service that was livestreamed. Bishop LAMOR WHITEHEAD posted the video on his INSTAGRAM account, showing armed assailants interrupting his service and robbing the pastor of his jewelry he was wearing, worth an estimated $1 million. After the incident, which gained public attention in the media, it is alleged that AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK morning host TARSHA JONES made remarks about WHITEHEAD, leading to his attorneys suing for defamation.

According to the four-page lawsuit, which names JONES, PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (which was formerly VIACOMCBS Inc.) and WXBK (but does not mention AUDACY as the station owner), WHITEHEAD claims JONES called him a “drug dealer,” alleged he was “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted that young lady,” and his “church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work.”

WHITEHEAD’s lawsuit is asking for $50 million in damages, claiming that JONES’ statements on WXBK WERE FALSE, caused ridicule and disgrace, damaged his reputation as a pastor, and caused him to lose business deals, church members, and income.

You can read more details from Insider here.

« see more Net News