Limones (Photo Credit: Luis Alejandro Marquez "Vomba")

The MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM appointed MATTHEW LIMONES as Chair the Miami Chapter, ahead of the MIAMI MMF-US MUSIC MANAGERS SUMMIT taking place on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th. LIMONES had recently launched his own company specializing in talent management and business development in the LATIN music business.

LIMONES said, “It's an honor and a privilege for me to lead the way for the MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM in MIAMI, a city that is home to music genres contributing to the fastest growth of the global music business. As an educator, and an advocate for artists and managers, this is a perfect way to support my community of professionals, and for my colleagues to be able to have the resources they deserve to stay ahead of the curve and to continue making a positive difference in the lives of their peers and their clients. It is my hope that I can help the organization continue to grow as we educate, innovate, and advocate for a more transparent and profitable music industry."

MMF-US President NEETA RAGOOWANSI said, “The artist's business model, and the responsibilities of the managers of those businesses, are evolving, rapidly. MMF-US' role as a valuable and impactful trade organization for managers and self-managed artists is more important than ever. As we continue to heighten our level of support for our community, we are excited to be working with MATTHEW LIMONES to guide the growth of our engagement in the MIAMI area with its blend of cultures, innovation, and music history.”

International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) Chair ANA RODRIGUEZ said, “MIAMI is such a great hub for innovation and all music genres. MMF LATAM and IMMF are delighted that MMF-US is building its MIAMI activity and expanding the connection points in our global network."

« see more Net News