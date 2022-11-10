Debuts November 15th

LIONSGATE SOUND's newest podcast is the story of an FBI agent's work exposing corrupt leaders around the world.

"A NATION FOR THIEVES," hosted by JUSTIN SHENKAROW, premieres NOVEMBER 15th and follows the exploits former FBI Special Agent DEBRA LAPREVOTTE, who helped create the FBI’s first kleptocracy department, recover over $1 billion, and expose the people behind war crimes and atrocities, including the war in UKRAINE.

Hear a trailer here.

