Christian Rich

Global distribution and artist and label services company THE ORCHARD signed duo CHRISTIAN RICH to a distribution and publishing administration agreement, and said the duo will release their new single, “Work,” featuring JUICY J, VIC MENSA, AND ARMANI CAESAR on NOVEMBER 11th.

CHRISTIAN RICH said, "We are excited for the opportunity to work with such an accomplished team at THE ORCHARD. Having access to their resources, including creatives and business partners, will allow us to create more and at a higher level.”

MUSIC PUBLISHING SERVICES VP MATTHEW GALINZA said, “THE ORCHARD’s publishing team is working to add value for our artist and label clients by fostering and facilitating creative collaboration across THE ORCHARD’s network. We are looking forward to giving CHRISTIAN RICH an environment where they have the space to grow roots and take advantage of THE ORCHARD as a true home for artists and creators."

