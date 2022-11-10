Chairman and owner of the internationally-known emotional wellness lifestyle brand, ONSITE, MILES ADCOX has been announced as a featured speaker for CRS 2023. The presentation is titled “Human School.” ADCOX will share a focused session on becoming more resilient, managing anxiety and stress, and optimizing our lives by harnessing an awareness of ourselves and others and reconnecting to what makes us all human. His presentation will take place on WEDNESDAY MARCH 15th. Country Radio Seminar takes place MONDAY, MARCH 13 - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023, at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

In addition to ADCOX's presentation, as part of a greater "Health and Wellness" initiative at CRS 2023, ONSITE has teamed with CRS to offer an “Emotional Wellness Check-in” for attendees during this year’s seminar. The ONSITE Team will provide a 30-minute experiential emotional health check-in. This session will be an opportunity to enhance the understanding of one’s self and how they connect with others.

CRS Exec. Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “We are thrilled to welcome MILES ADCOX back to CRS in 2023, and we’re excited to see what lessons he’ll share during his ‘Human School’ presentation. CRS is also proud to partner with the team at ONSITE to provide complimentary emotional wellness screenings for our attendees during CRS week, as we feel a responsibility to provide tools for our constituents to pursue a more positive, fulfilling experience at home and at work."

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News