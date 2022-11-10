KZPS (Lone Star 92.5)/Dallas-Ft. Worth's Debbie Alcocer (Photo: @BachmanHand)

The TEXAS RADIOHALL OF FAME held its annual INDUCTION CEREMONY and RADIO REUNION WEEKEND on NOVEMBER 5th and 6th , which attracted hundreds of broadcasters along with their fans, friends and families, to the TEXAS MUSUEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX.

The festivities kicked off on SATURDAY and were followed by an after-party reception at a restored 1940’s-era post office. Highlights of the day included an update from TAB President OSCAR RODRIGUEZ and comments from family members of the late JOE “THE GODFATHER” ANTHONY, nducted posthumously in the Class of 2022.

The event, which was livestreamed on PICKLEJAR, featured the announcement of two new TRHOF scholarships from RADIO ONE and YEA NETWORKS’ "KIDD KRADDICK Show," along with the introduction of TRHOF’s new alliance with the TEXAS MUISIC HISTORY TRAIL.

TRHOF Executive Director DOUG HARRIS shared the stage with EZRA CHARLES, Chairman of the TEXAS MUSIC LIBRARY & RESEARCH CENTER for the historic signing of the charter.

