Photo: Christina Aguilera

TIME STUDIOS and ROC NATION will partner to produce an upcoming feature documentary on CHRISTINA AGUIILERA directed by TING POO.

The feature-l;ength film will open up AGUILERA's personal archive for a look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen DISNEY star to her current recognition as one of music’s most celebrated voices. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments, the film will dive deep into the singer/performer's personal and professional life, offering a portrait of the artist, mother and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.

Commented TIME STUDIOS Co-Head Of Documentary LOREN HAMMONDS, "We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with ROC NATION through this film. CHRISTINA has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME STUDIOS and ROC NATION to finally share her truth with the world.”

Added ROC NATION EVP TV & Film LON YORK, “CHRISTINA is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We’re proud to work with CHRISTINA and TIME STUDIOS, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

Director TING POO said, “CHRISTINA AGUILERA is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world. I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire."

TING POO gained industry-wide attention in 2021 for her breakout documentary "Val," which premiered at CANNES and profiled the life of actor VAL KILMER through rare archival footage and personal access.

This is TIME STUDIOS’ second partnership with ROC NATION, previously announcing a multi-part documentary series on MEGAN THEE STALLION.

Executive producers on the project include TIME STUDIOS’ IAN OREFICE, ALEXA CONWAY, LOREN HAMMONDS, ROC NATION's LON YORK, SARAH FRANCIS and DESIREE PEREZ and Director TING POO.

« see more Net News