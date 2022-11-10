Giveon: Holiday Cheer From Amazon

AMAZON MUSIC introduced exclusive original holiday music from top artists, like LIZZO’s cover of “Someday At CHRISTMAS,” the classic originally penned by STEVIE WONER. Even more AMAZON ORIGINAL songs are available to stream now, including GIVEON’s cover of “The First Noel,” a reimagined version of ELVIS PRESLEY’s “Blue CHRISTMAS” performed by KANE BROWN, and LAUREN SPENCER SMITH's version of WHAM!'s “Last CHRISTMAS." Also out today is AMY SHARK’s cover of COLDPLAY’s “CHRISTMAS Lights,” and CANADIAN duo DVSN’s take on “Amazing Grace.”

Commented LIZZO, “I chose to cover ‘Someday At CHRISTMAS’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality. A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

New exclusive music is arriving from ZOE WEES with her version of LIAM PAYNE “All I Want (For CHRISTMAS);" UK rapper and singer/songwriter STORMZY’s reimagined version of “Firebabe”; and LATIN artists MAJO y DAN and ALEX ZURDO’s version of “En Lo Alto Gloria (Angels We Have Heard On High).”

Added AMAZON MUSIC principal music programmer KAREN PETTYJOHN, “Our goal is to always provide the best curated journey for holiday listening. It’s a balance between a foundation of classics that will wrap you in the warmth of nostalgia, while also introducing you to future holiday hits. We strive to have a playlist for every occasion and mood, centered on your favorite genres. This is the time of year when memories matter the most, and we have created the soundtrack for your season.”



