Bringing The Music To Vets

MUSICIANS ON CALL brought a few volunteer artists to perform for Veterans at the ALVIN C. YORK VA MEDICAL CENTER in MURFREESBORO, TN, including TYLER BRADEN, who worked in radiology at the hospital before finding success in music, co-writing a #1 song for LUKE COMBS, while DREW PARKER was a firefighter for years before going into music full-time while AUSTIN SNELL was in the AIR FORCE for four years before pursuing a career in music.

The musicians played for an audience of 50 Veteran patients that day, with caregivers sharing how impactful the program was, especially as it was the first time the facility had any kind of music programming in three years.

JOHN ORTIZ, a recreation therapist at the MURFREESBORO, VA, facility, said, “Today’s show was a big hit. Talking with a few Veterans back on my unit, they had a great time… they enjoyed seeing live performances again.”

MUSICIANS ON CALL is also launching its third annual virtual CONCERT FOR VETERANS, which was featured in a FORBES article. The concert went out to 144 VA hospitals and caregivers across the country this week.





