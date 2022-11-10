Punkdafunk's Neil Harris (Photo: LinkedIn)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS Dance KNHC-F (C89.5)/SEATTLE has just booked SOFI TUKKER to perform at the MUSIC'S IN OUR BLOOD private donor concert on JANUARY 5th in NATHAN HALE's PERFORMING ART CENTER in SEATTLE.

The first 400 people ages 16-20 who donate blood using the code C895 at any BLOODWORKS NW location will receive a ticket to attend this private donor concert the day after TUKKER's sold-out show at the PARAMOUNT, amidst a whirlwind world tour supporting their latest release, "Wet Tennis."

Said station PD RON CHATMAN, "This is an amazing event and we can't thank SOFI TUKKER, NEIL HARRIS and the whole crew at PUNKDAFUNK ARTIST MANAGEMENT, and the folks at BLOODWORKS NW for putting this show together."

Added GM JUNE FOX, "We're so pleased to be able to give back to our community and save lives through the simple, selfless act of blood donation."

KNHC-F Is now in its 51st year of operation as a dance station, one of a handful broadcasting the format full-time in the U.S.

