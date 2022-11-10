Ski, Brown

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS/OCEANIC TRADEWINDS syndicated version of THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN is looking to hire people to expand their team.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN told ALL ACCESS, "The show is looking to add several great people as part of its expansion into syndication; including an ATLANTA based Network EP/ Director of Operations, a Director of Digital Content, along with audio and video digital writers and editors, as well as a Comedian."

SKI added, “With the combined efforts of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, OCEANIC TRADEWINDS, plus my own home-grown team, this is fulfilling a dream of mine to be nationally syndicated on my own terms as syndication owner while still getting the support from the absolute best in the business. I also want to thank WHUR and WALR for laying the foundation for me to be able to pursue my dream.”

All inquiries should be sent immediately to GARY BERNSTEIN, gary@oceanictradewinds.com or (508) 245-1776. For more details check the ALL ACCESS Job listings, here.

