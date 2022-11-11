Arcand

Former BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON producer and weekend host CHRISTIAN ARCAND has rejoined crosstown AUDACY Sports WEEI-F as afternoon "MERLONI, FAURIA AND MEGO" producer and SATURDAY 1-4p (ET) host. ARCAND, who was an update anchor and evening host at WEEI before spending five years at the SPORTS HUB, was a victim of BEASLEY's company-wide layoffs last month.

“CHRISTIAN is a talented guy and a great team player,” said AUDCY BOSTON SVP/Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS. “A lot of people in the building, including myself, have had the pleasure of working with him in the past. What he will bring to ‘MERLONI, FAURIA AND MEGO’ on and off the air will really help propel the show and the station forward.”

“I am thrilled to be back at WEEI, reuniting with (producer) RYAN GARVIN and working on this great show with LOU (MERLONI), CHRISTIAN (FAURIA), and MEGO (MEGHAN OTTOLINI),” said ARCAN. “Who says you can’t come home?”

