Lineup Set For 2023

KENNY CHESNEY, ERIC CHURCH and SHANIA TWAIN will headline the 10th annual TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL, APRIL 14th-16th in FORT LAUDERDALE. The event raises money for marine conservation efforts.

Also set to appear on the main stage are WADE BROWN, DEANA CARTER, ASHLEY COOKE, NIKO MOON, JAKE OWEN, CARLY PEARCE, SHANE PROFITT, JAMESON RODGERS, BRITTNEY SPENCER, COLE SWINDELL, and others.

The NEXT FROM NASHVILLE stage, dedicated to emerging acts, includes performances from CHAYCE BECKHAM, GEORGE BIRGE, TYLER BOOTH, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, ERIN KENSEY, DYLAN MARLOWE, FRANK RAY, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, and more.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th.

