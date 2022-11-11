Auction Partners

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW are holding a charity auction to benefit the ABORTION CARE NETWORK, which supports reproductive choice with financial and other support for abortion care providers nationwide. The auction is open now through NOVEMBER 17th at 7p (ET) and includes limited-edition merchandise and signed memorabilia like a BOB MARLEY A-20 guitar and carrying case, signed handwritten lyrics from PAUL RODGERS, CYPRESS HILL's new graphic novel with autographs, a virtual workshop session with KT TUNSTALL, a signed MEMPHIS Rock and Roll MELISSA ETHERIDGE poster, and other items and experiences.

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force's DEREK PIERCE said, "Over the last few years, our DEI Task Force has strived to promote growth and change by partnering with non-profits that align with our company's core values. In the wake of the SUPREME COURT ruling earlier this year, many of us felt a sense of powerlessness and an urgency for change. This collective desire to make a difference ultimately led to our team's exciting partnership with NOISE FOR NOW. After reaching out to our network of artists and allies to join us, we are beyond thrilled with the amazing response we received to support this cause!"

Find the auction here.

