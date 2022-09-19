Live From Wichita

AMY BROWN, co-host of iHEARTMEDIA and PREMIERE NETWORKS’ "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW," brought her “4 THINGS WITH AMY BROWN” podcast to WICHITA, KS, on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th, at the CENTURY II PERFORMING ARTS & CONVENTION CENTER (NET NEWS 9/29).

BROWN's guests included KAT DEFATTA, host of the “YOU NEED THERAPY” podcast, and CRISTI DOZIER, BROWN’s sister and star of the HGTV series “BUILDING ROOTS.”

The event also included special videos from Country stars DIERKS BENTLEY, WALKER HAYES and LITTLE BIG TOWN, and singer/songwriter NICOLLE GALYON.

