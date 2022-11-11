Paige

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE R&B WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5)/ATLANTA has tapped JACKIE PAIGE for middays. PAIGE most recently handled middays for sister Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON.

PAIGE said, "I'm truly excited and honored to be making my way to ATLANTA to join the legendary URBAN ONE ATLANTA family. The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched, and I’m elated to call ATLANTA home. I'd like to thank JEFF WILSON, TIM DAVIES, DEREK HARPER, KASHON POWELL, MIKE SWIFT, COLBY COLB, and my entire RADIO ONE family for their continued support. It's been an amazing ride in the DMV! The journey continues in the A.”

OM/PD DEREK HARPER added, “URBAN ONE/ATLANTA is dedicated to being the home of personalities that connect with the ATL in an authentic way, whether on-air or digitally. We are excited about what JACKIE PAIGE is going to bring to our listeners.”

