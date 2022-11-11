Seasons Greetings

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WKQC (K104.7)/CHARLOTTE has morphed into CHRISTMAS K104.7, and officially kicked off the holiday season with PERRY COMO’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

PD JACK DANIEL said, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year as we become CHRISTMAS K104.7, ‘The CAROLINAS' Original CHRISTMAS Music’ station. Our listeners love it. Merry CHRISTMAS!”

