Kicks Off December 17th

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA will host the 23rd annual TOY TRUCK PARADE on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17th to benefit THE LIBERTY UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATION (USO) and THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS of CAMDEN COUNTY. Listeners are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by decorating their cars, trucks, SUVs and emergency vehicles, and filling them with new and unwrapped toys. The parade lineup will begin at 8a (ET).

The event will feature WXTU on-air personalities, including THE ANDIE SUMMERS SHOW, RAZZ ON THE RADIO and NICOLE MICHALIK. Country artist RANDY HOUSER will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal, and will perform live at the COOPER RIVER TRACK.

Participating vehicles will line up in the parking lot of the SCOTTISH RITE AUDITORIUM, and judges will walk the lines of cars and trucks to judge the best decorated in four categories: Big Rig, Commercial, Personal and Emergency. Vehicles will then parade through COLLINGSWOOD, NJ, beginning around 10a at the SCOTTISH RITE AUDITORIUM, and ending at the COOPER RIVER TRACK in the center of the track, where the toys will be collected.

WXTU personalities will present a special trophy to HOUSER, and to the best decorated trucks.

« see more Net News