CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND, NY is presenting the 3rd annual "Hope Rocks" radio-thon on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th from 2p-6p (ET) at The Studio at The Paramount in HUNTINGTON, NY. "Hope Rocks" is an award-winning campaign dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention/LONG ISLAND Chapter.

WWSK PD/Afternoon host ROB RUSH said, “There seem to be more rock artists who have battled with mental health issues than any other genre of musician. As LONG ISLAND's leading rock station, we feel like it’s our responsibility to host this conversation, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.”

WWSK Morning Show host ORLANDO said, “Music has gotten me through some dark times. That’s why we have to have this conversation so we can share stories, feel a sense of camaraderie and community and help others heal and even learn the warning signs to help somebody in a crisis.

The broadcast will be filled with celebrity guest interviews, on-air donation pledges, and other special features. "Hope Rocks" also includes an online auction featuring high-value items and experiences. For more info, click here.

