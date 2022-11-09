Ratings Up 11%

Several sources including THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER are reporting that ABC's broadcast of "The 56th Annual CMA AWARDS" on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th saw improved ratings by at least eleven percent over 2021's all-time viewer low. Co-hosted by LUKE BRYAN and NFL star PEYTON MANNING, the 2022 awards brought in 7.57 million viewers, up from 6.83 million (an all-time low) in 2021.

It's reported that the CMA AWARDS also appeared to push down the audience for some of its competition on WEDNESDAY: FOX’s "THE MASKED SINGER" (3.16 million viewers), and NBC’s "CHICAGO MED" (6.03 million), "FIRE" (6.19 million) and "PD" (4.74 million). All were below their same-day averages for the season so far. CBS’ "SURVIVOR" (4.73 million), and "THE AMAZING RACE" (2.88 million), on the other hand, slightly rose week to week.

