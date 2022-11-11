Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRKO-A/BOSTON's seventh annual DAV Radiothon on THURSDAY and FRIDAY (11/10-11) 6a-noon (ET) raised $86,883 in pledges for the DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS DEPARTMENT OF MASSACHUSETTS. The fundraising took place on JEFF KUHNER's morning show and CHUCK ZODDA and MIKE ARMSTRONG's "FINANCIAL EXCHANGE" show. The radiothon has raised over $886,000 for the DAV since 2016.

“Every year the WRKO listeners amaze me with their generosity. Once again, they have helped to raise $86,883 for the DAV of MASSACHUSETTS,” said iHEARTMEDIA NEW ENGLAND VP/News-Talk-Sports ROB SANCHEZ. “We’re proud to be able to support the DAV of MASSACHUSETTS and show that WRKO, our listeners and our sponsors are always willing to help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country.”

DAV OF MASSACHUSETTS Dept. Adjutant/CEO DAN STACK added that his organization "is tremendously grateful for the support of the listeners of AM 680 WRKO. It is truly heartwarming during these uncertain economic times with the highest inflation in years to be the recipient of such generosity. Your contribution makes it possible for us to provide crucial services to veterans and their families across MASSACHUSETTS. Thank you for joining us in fulfilling our promise to AMERICA's Veterans. Thank you to all that have served and Happy VETERANS DAY!”

