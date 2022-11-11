FY 2023 Q2 Results

LIVEONE second quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue rose about 8% year-over-year to $23.5 million, credited to increased membership revenue, and net loss narrowed from $15.2 million to $3.4 million (19 to 4 cents/basic and diluted share); Adjusted EBITDA jumped from a loss of $2.1 million to a gain of $4.4 million. Audio division revenue rose 13% to $21.1 million.

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, “The momentum in LIVEONE’s audio business, which includes SLACKER RADIO and PODCASTONE, continues to experience growth of paid members through partnerships, including TESLA, as well as an increase in advertising and sponsorships. We expect our audio business to collectively achieve revenue in excess of $80 million in Fiscal 2023 and generate more than $16 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

“Over the past year, we have successfully reduced costs and overhead by an expected $25 million on an annual basis while focusing on the operating performance of our audio division. A significant part of our strategy is a decision to forgo any live tentpole and pay-per-view events until Fiscal 2024, which has resulted in a lowering of expected Fiscal 2023 revenue to between $100 million and $110 million. These measures will allow us to utilize our capital and resources to strengthen our balance sheet, buyback stock and focus on the growth of our profitable businesses.”

LIVEONE has updated its guidance for Fiscal 2023 consolidated revenue of $100-110 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9-11.5 million.

