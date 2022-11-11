-
Music Choice Debuts New Brooke Moriber Christmas Video
by Jeff Lynn
November 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM (PT)
MUSIC CHOICE has been given the premiere exclusive for the holiday video, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by REVIVER RECORDS' BROOKE MORIBER. Debuting today (11/11) on MUSIC CHOICE'S Today's Country video channel, as well as ETV (ENHANCED TELEVISION) and On-Demand platforms, the video features guest cameos from musicians, journalists and programmers from the Country community.
MORIBER and REVIVER are donating the project's proceeds to help cure EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (EB), a genetic skin disease.