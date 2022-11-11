-
Justin Pierce Named PD For KHTK (105 The Hawk) and KNBL (Cannonball 101)/Boise, Idaho
by Jeff Lynn
RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KHTK (105 THE HAWK) and Classic Hits KNBL (CANNONBALL 101)/ IDAHO FALLS, ID has promoted industry vet JUSTIN PIERCE to PD for both stations.
Prior to joining RIVERBEND in 2018, PIERCE made stops in SPOKANE, WA; BOISE, ID; ANCHORAGE, AK; AND WATERLOO, IA. The appointment is effective immediately.