Union Ratifies Deal

The unionized staffers at AUDACY News WINS-A-F/NEW YORK have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the station. The 30-member bargaining unit, represented by the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST, agreed to a three-year contract with minimum wage increases of 3% in the first year and 2.25% in the second and third years, with News Production Assistants seeing raises of up to 5.3% depending on seniority. In addition, the contract grants non-staff employees one comp day per year, while staff employees are getting one additional floating holiday; Hazard pay will be negotiated later, as will meal penalties if the newsrooms of WINS and News WCBS-A are combined; AUDACY may provide commuter reimbursements for overnight shifts, sixth and seventh days in a work week, inclement weather, or news emergencies; and there will be no minimum call for upgraded shifts.

A statement from the bargaining unit read, “This contract represents a very good deal for our members. We achieved wage increases for all Service Aides, Writers, and Editors, along with even greater wage improvements for News Production Assistants, with retroactivity to July when our old contract expired. We also won additional paid time off for both staff and freelance employees. We got a commitment from management to discuss certain other issues where we did not see eye-to-eye. All in all, the agreement is fair and we hope to work with management to further the issues we didn’t come to agreement on.”

« see more Net News