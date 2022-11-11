Giving Back To Veterans

LIVE NATION said it has donated over two million tickets to the military community through its partnership with the VETERANS TICKET FOUNDATION known as VET TIX, and remains that organization’s top donor.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO said, "Giving veterans the opportunity to experience the power of live music has been an honor. LIVE NATION is very proud of our partnership with VET TIX and we’ll continue to support however we can."

US NAVY veteran & CEO/Founder of VET TIX MICHAEL FOCARETO III said, "The support and passion for the VET TIX mission by the LIVE NATION and TICKETMASTER teams has been vital to our success and return to normal for so many. The more than two million tickets donated by LIVE NATION translates into endless smiles and memories for VET TIX’ers. In many cases, their support also assists veterans, service members and first responders in coping with challenges related to their service such as PTSD, isolation, and community reintegration which leads to positive experiences by attending concerts with family and friends. We can’t thank them enough."





« back to Net News