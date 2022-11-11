AJ In The Box

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT's AJ from the "CHAZ & AJ Morning Show" lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDERMOTT CHEVROLET and LEXUS of NEW HAVEN, CT and raised over $22,000 in cash for the annual NEW HAVEN TOY DRIVE.This yearly event raises toys and cash for five local CONNECTICUT charities that serve children in need.

AJ got into the box at 9a (ET) THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th and came out exactly 24 hours later. While living in the box, he was forced to listen to MIDDLE OF THE ROAD’s “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep” on repeat, plus every time $1,000 was raised, AJ was hoisted 75 feet in the air in the K&J Tree Service bucket truck.

AJ said, “I’m just happy to be home. But despite the terrible song, my fear of heights, and living in that box, I am so happy our listeners stepped up the way they did, and we will be able to make CHRISTMAS really special for those in need this year.”

WPLR morning co-host CHAZ said, “This is the fifth year that AJ has done this, and it truly shows his dedication to raising money for kids that need it this holiday season. We really gave him quite a challenge this time and he truly stepped up.”

