Duff McKagan (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

GUNS N' ROSES bassist DUFF McKAGAN joined his wife/co-host SUSAN HOLMES McKAGAN for the third episode of their "Three Chords & The Truth Weekend" on SIRIUSXM's "OZZY'S BONEYARD (ch. 38).

This weeks conversation features McKAGAN’s stories from touring with JANE'S ADDICTION, recording with LENNY KRAVITZ, listening to SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and the time GUNS N’ ROSES flew a helicopter over SOUNDGARDEN's crowd in PHOENIX.

"Three Chords & The Truth Weekend" celebrates the release of GUNS N’ ROSES' new "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set.

To hear highlights, go here.

« see more Net News