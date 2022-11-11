-
KLLI (Cali 93.9)/Los Angeles AM Host Angelica Vale Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
by Pete Jones
November 14, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Actress, singer and MERUELO MEDIA Spanish Rhythmic KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES morning host ANGELICA VALE now has a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. VALE was honored in a ceremony on THURSDAY (11/10).
VALE starred in the popular 2006-2007 TELEVISA telenovela, LA FEA MÁS BELLA. VALE has an extensive career in Spanish-language film, television, music and radio, including now hosting KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES' LA VALE SHOW.
KABC-TV/LOS ANGELES has more.