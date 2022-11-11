Happy Hunting

Talk about a cool promotion... iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE has devised a fun way for listeners to win tickets to the TAYLOR SWIFT tour when it comes to town next MAY at NISSAN STADIUM

They’ve created a scavenger hunt called MEET ME AT MIDNIGHTS. 107.5 THE RIVER’s promotions team have placed 13 clock stickers throughout the city, each in a location that is somehow linked to the singer (places she used to frequent, venues she’s played, etc.). Listeners need to locate ten of them and then:

1. Snap a pic or video in front of 10 clocks. Listeners must be present in each shot

2. Stitch the ten together into an INSTAGRAM REEL or TIKTOK.

3. Post it using the hashtag #Midnights1075, making sure to tag the station! THE RIVER’s website also provides hints as to where the clocks are located, and if listeners follow the station on social, they’ll see EXACTLY where the clocks are located.









