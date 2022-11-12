Thomas (Photo: Facebook)

Recapping our story from SATURDAY (NET NEWS 11/12), ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of veteran radio programmer JOHN "JT" THOMAS (MULVIHILL), who has died after a nine-year battle with cancer.

THOMAS revealed on SEPTEMBER 12th that he had entered at-home hospice care. He was diagnosed with soft-tissue sarcoma in 2013 while serving as VP/Marketing & Entertainment for TOBY KEITH's I LOVE THIS BAR AND GRILL chain of venues, and has been battling it since. In 2020, he launched a podcast about his fight, called "Cancer And Chill." He also previously authored a weekly inspirational column for ALL ACCESS called "#IBelieveInMiracles.”

He left his role as iHEARTMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MA SVP/Programming in 2017 to focus on his health. THOMAS' 30-year radio career also included programming and on-air positions at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER and as ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER, NY Dir./Operations & Programming.

THOMAS, who lived in FLORIDA, married longtime love CARRIE (now MULVIHILL) in SEPTEMBER.

See the tributes on his FACEBOOK page here.

