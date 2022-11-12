-
Veteran Radio Programmer And Personality John Thomas Succumbs To Cancer
by Joel Denver
November 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM (PT)
-
Everyone at ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report that JOHN “JT” THOMAS ha lost his nine-year battle with cancer at age 54. JOHN had just passed the nine-year mark of battling MYXOID LIPOSARCOMA, which he shared on FACEBOOK.
JOHN’s desire to win at radio matched his heartfelt desire to beat cancer, and for a time he authored a column for ALL ACCESS, #I Believe In Miracles, sharing his hope with those he loved in the industry.
THOMAS’ radio stops included iHEARTMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MA SVPP,; CUMULUS/SAVANNAH, GA, OM; mornings at WBNS/COLUMBUS, OH; OM at ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER, NY; and PD at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER.
JOHN married his longtime love, CARRIE MULVIHILL, recently (NET NEWS 9/21).
ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER said, "JOHN was a tireless warrior not only in radio but in his personal life. His public battle to live, beat cancer and thrive has served as a big spark of hope to many for years. His life and times will not be forgotten by me or his thousands of friends."
Details on services are pending.