R.I.P. John Thomas

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report that JOHN “JT” THOMAS ha lost his nine-year battle with cancer at age 54. JOHN had just passed the nine-year mark of battling MYXOID LIPOSARCOMA, which he shared on FACEBOOK.

JOHN’s desire to win at radio matched his heartfelt desire to beat cancer, and for a time he authored a column for ALL ACCESS, #I Believe In Miracles, sharing his hope with those he loved in the industry.

THOMAS’ radio stops included iHEARTMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MA SVPP,; CUMULUS/SAVANNAH, GA, OM; mornings at WBNS/COLUMBUS, OH; OM at ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER, NY; and PD at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER.

JOHN married his longtime love, CARRIE MULVIHILL, recently (NET NEWS 9/21).

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER said, "JOHN was a tireless warrior not only in radio but in his personal life. His public battle to live, beat cancer and thrive has served as a big spark of hope to many for years. His life and times will not be forgotten by me or his thousands of friends."

Details on services are pending.

