BENZTOWN AUDIO has produced a tribute to the late JIM BOHANNON. The RADIO HALL OF FAMER and former WESTWOOD ONE nationally syndicated personality passed away SATURDAY (11/12), after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 78 years old.

The audio tribute to BOHANNON was written by THOMAS GREEN, and voiced and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON. Click here to hear the tribute.

