JEFF BEZOS has named DOLLY PARTON the latest recipient of his "Courage and Civility" award, which will give her $100 million to donate to the charities of her choice.

BEZOS said of PARTON in a social media video, "She gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, and literacy, and so many other things is just incredible."

PARTON's response to the billionaire: "I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is, and I think you do the same thing. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, JEFF.”

PARTON is known for her charitable donations, including her own IMAGINATION LIBRARY foundation that distributes books to children globally, and being a strong advocate of vaccination. She supported MODERNA INC.’s shot through a $1 million donation to VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER for Coronavirus research.

BEZOS, who stepped down as AMAZON.COM INC.’s CEO last year, is focusing more on charity these days, particularly on climate change with his $10 billion EARTH FUND and a $200 million gift to the SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM.

In addition to the $100 million PARTON received from BEZOS this week, NEW YORK's METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (MTA), in partnership with LEGACY RECORDINGS and DOLLY RECORDS, announced last week that METROCARD vending machines at four high-traffic MANHATTAN subway stations will be loaded with limited-edition cards honoring the release of her latest album, DOLLY PARTON - DIAMONDS & RHINESTONES: THE GREATEST HITS COLLECTION, which comes out on NOVEMBER 18th.

In the spirit of riders using the transit system and “working 9 to 5,” the special METROCARDS became available for purchase on NOVEMBER 7th on a first come, first served basis.

Look for the cards at: 34th STREET-PENN STATION, 34th STREET-HERALD SQUARE, GRAND CENTRAL-42nd STREET, and TIMES SQUARE-42nd STREET.

