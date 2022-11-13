Levene (Photo: Twitter)

British guitarist and co-founder of THE CLASH and PUBLIC IMAGE LIMITED KEITH LEVENE died from liver cancer on FRIDAY (11/11) at the age of 65.

Close friend ADAM HAMMOND confirmed the news on TWITTER on SATURDAY (11/12), “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary PUBLIC IMAGE LIMITED guitarist KEITH LEVENE passed away on FRIDAY 11th November. There is no doubt that KEITH was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time.”

The London musician, born in 1957, got his start as a roadie for YES as a teenager and achieved fame after forming THE CLASH with guitarist MICK JONES, vocalist JOE STRUMMER, and bassist PAUL SIMONON at the age 18. He later left the band and went on to co-form PUBLIC IMAGE with SEX PISTOLS singer JOHN LYDON, bass player JOHN WARDLE, and drummer JIM WALKER, where he ultimately achieved more fame.

LEVENE is survived by his sister, JILL BENNETT, and his partner, KATE RANSFORD.

