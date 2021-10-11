-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
Top 40: Lacy Takes Top Spot; Smith/Petras Runner Up; Nicki Top 5; Taylor Top 10
* STEVE LACY takes over the top spot with "Bad Habit," moving 2*-1* and +1483 spins
* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 3, rising 5*-3* with "Unholy," up 2460 spins
* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 5 with "Super Freaky Girl," climbing 7*-5* and is +1243 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT surges into the top 10 in her fourth week with "Anti-Hero," up 12*-9* and +1726 spins giving REPUBLIC four of the top ten
* BEYONCE is top 20 with "Cuff It" and +655 spins
* SELENA GOMEZ soars 39*-29* with "My Mind & Me," up 1564 spins
* MEGHAN TRAINOR has the top debut at 32* with "Made You Look," up 973 spins
* CHARLIEONAFRIDAY enters at 39* with "Enough"
* AVA MAX debuts at 40* with "Million Dollar Baby"
Rhythmic: Doja Cat 'Vegas' New #1; YG Runner Up; Armani Top 3; Chris Brown Top 5
* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Vegas," up 542 spins
* YG is the runner up, climbing 5*-2* with "Toxic," up 460 spins
* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 3 with "Billie Eilish," rising 6*-3* and +251 spins
* CHRIS BROWN is top 5 with "Under The Influence," motoring 8*-5* and +580 spins
* LIL NAS X goes top 15, rising 16*-13* with "STAR WALKIN (League Of Legends Anthem)," up 108 spins
* RIHANNA hits the top 15 as well, up 17*-14* with "Lift Me Up," and +534 spins
* GLORILLA also enters the top 15, rising 18*-15* with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B up 309 spins
* LIL BABY hits the top 20, moving 22*-20* with "Heyy," up 249 spins
* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE have the top debut at 30* with "Circo Loco," up 813 spins
* FINESSE2TYMES debuts at 39* with "Back End"
* DJ KHALED debuts at 40* with "Big Time," featuring FUTURE & LIL BABY
Urban: Drake/21 Savage Hold #1 Spot; Diddy/Bryson Tiller Top 5; Beyonce Top 10; Lil Tjay, YG Top 15
* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE
* DIDDY goes top 5, up 9*-5* with "Gotta Move On," featuring BRYSON TILLER up 669 spins
* BEYONCE enters the top 10, surging 12*-7* with "Cuff It," up 903 spins
* LIL TJAY hits the top 15, up 17*-13* with "Beat The Odds," up 462 spins
* YG is top 15 as well, rising 16*-15* with "Toxic"
* RIHANNA goes top 20 with "Lift Me Up," leaping 23*-19* and +590 spins
* FINESEE2TYMES debuts at 37* with "Back End"
* DJ KHALED debuts at 39* with "Big Time," featuring FUTURE & LIL BABY"
* CENTRAL CEE enters at 40* with "Doja"
Hot AC: Sia Returns To #1; Taylor Top 5; Rihanna Top 15; Pink Top 20
* SIA returns to #1 with "Unstoppable"
* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 5 with "Anti-Hero," rising 9*-5* and +660 spins
* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA are just outside the top 10, moving 13*-11* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 381 spins
* RIHANNA goes top 15 in her third week, climbing 19*-15* with "Lift Me Up" at +444 spins
* PINK is already top 20, surging 24*-16* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is up 1238 spins
* MEGHAN TRAINOR scores a huge debut at Hot AC at 26* with "Made You Look" and is +367 spins
* AVRIL LAVIGNE debuts at 36* with "I'm A Mess," featuring YUNGBLUD, up 251 spins
* NICKI MINAJ debuts at 40* with "Super Freaky Girl"
Active Rock: Godsmack New Chart Topper; Bush Runner Up; Ozzy Top 3; Ghost Top 10
* GODSMACK hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Surrender"
* BUSH are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "More Than Machines," up 90 spins
* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 3, rising 5*-3* with "One Of Those Days," up 105 spins
* BLINK-182 are nearing the top 5, climbing 9*-6* with "EDGING," up 201 spins
* GHOST go top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Spillways," up 141 spins
* BEARTOOTH go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Riptide" - up 78 spins
* BAD OMENS enter the top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Just Pretend," up 166 spins
* THEORY OF A DEADMAN are knocking on the top 20 door, up 25*-21* with "Dinosaur" - up 212 spins
* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH debuts at 31* with "Welcome To The Circus" - up 255 spins
Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Paramore Top 3; Panic! Top 5; All Time Low, The 1975 Top 10
* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 2nd week
* PARAMORE go top 3 with "This Is Why," up 4*-3* at +221 spins
* PANIC! AT THE DISCO go top 5 with "Don't Let The Light Go Out," up 6*-5* and +84 spins
* ALL TIME LOW go top 10, with a 14*-8* move on "Sleepwalking" at +225 spins
* THE 1975 enter the top 10 as well, leaping 13*-9* with "I'm In Love With You," up 153 spins
* MANESKIN hit the top 15 with "The Loneliest," moving 19*-14* and +180 spins
* TURNSTILE also go top 15 with "Holiday," up 18*-15* and +102 spins
* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 20 with "Beguiled," rising 22*-17* and +134 spins
* THE STRUTS strut their way into the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Fallin' With Me"
* WHITE REAPER debut at 33* with "Pages" - up 224 spins
* MATT MAESON enters at 37* with "Cut Deep"
Triple A: Rosa Linn Back To #1; Phoenix/Ezra Koenig Top 5; The National Top 10
* ROSA LINN returns to the top spot for the 4th time in five weeks with "SNAP!"
* PHOENIX go top 5, climbing 6*-4* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG, up 54 spins
* THE NATIONAL enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER
* CHARLEY CROCKETT goes top 15, up 18*-12* with "I'm Just A Clown"
* THE 1975 are top 20, up 21*-19* with "I'm In Love With You"
* BEACH WEATHER are top 20 as well, up 26*-20* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc." at +53 spins
* JOE P debuts at 29* with "Off My Mind"