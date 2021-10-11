Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lacy Takes Top Spot; Smith/Petras Runner Up; Nicki Top 5; Taylor Top 10

* STEVE LACY takes over the top spot with "Bad Habit," moving 2*-1* and +1483 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 3, rising 5*-3* with "Unholy," up 2460 spins

* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 5 with "Super Freaky Girl," climbing 7*-5* and is +1243 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT surges into the top 10 in her fourth week with "Anti-Hero," up 12*-9* and +1726 spins giving REPUBLIC four of the top ten

* BEYONCE is top 20 with "Cuff It" and +655 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ soars 39*-29* with "My Mind & Me," up 1564 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR has the top debut at 32* with "Made You Look," up 973 spins

* CHARLIEONAFRIDAY enters at 39* with "Enough"

* AVA MAX debuts at 40* with "Million Dollar Baby"

Rhythmic: Doja Cat 'Vegas' New #1; YG Runner Up; Armani Top 3; Chris Brown Top 5

* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Vegas," up 542 spins

* YG is the runner up, climbing 5*-2* with "Toxic," up 460 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 3 with "Billie Eilish," rising 6*-3* and +251 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is top 5 with "Under The Influence," motoring 8*-5* and +580 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 15, rising 16*-13* with "STAR WALKIN (League Of Legends Anthem)," up 108 spins

* RIHANNA hits the top 15 as well, up 17*-14* with "Lift Me Up," and +534 spins

* GLORILLA also enters the top 15, rising 18*-15* with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B up 309 spins

* LIL BABY hits the top 20, moving 22*-20* with "Heyy," up 249 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE have the top debut at 30* with "Circo Loco," up 813 spins

* FINESSE2TYMES debuts at 39* with "Back End"

* DJ KHALED debuts at 40* with "Big Time," featuring FUTURE & LIL BABY

Urban: Drake/21 Savage Hold #1 Spot; Diddy/Bryson Tiller Top 5; Beyonce Top 10; Lil Tjay, YG Top 15

* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE

* DIDDY goes top 5, up 9*-5* with "Gotta Move On," featuring BRYSON TILLER up 669 spins

* BEYONCE enters the top 10, surging 12*-7* with "Cuff It," up 903 spins

* LIL TJAY hits the top 15, up 17*-13* with "Beat The Odds," up 462 spins

* YG is top 15 as well, rising 16*-15* with "Toxic"

* RIHANNA goes top 20 with "Lift Me Up," leaping 23*-19* and +590 spins

* FINESEE2TYMES debuts at 37* with "Back End"

* DJ KHALED debuts at 39* with "Big Time," featuring FUTURE & LIL BABY"

* CENTRAL CEE enters at 40* with "Doja"

Hot AC: Sia Returns To #1; Taylor Top 5; Rihanna Top 15; Pink Top 20

* SIA returns to #1 with "Unstoppable"

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 5 with "Anti-Hero," rising 9*-5* and +660 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA are just outside the top 10, moving 13*-11* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 381 spins

* RIHANNA goes top 15 in her third week, climbing 19*-15* with "Lift Me Up" at +444 spins

* PINK is already top 20, surging 24*-16* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is up 1238 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR scores a huge debut at Hot AC at 26* with "Made You Look" and is +367 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE debuts at 36* with "I'm A Mess," featuring YUNGBLUD, up 251 spins

* NICKI MINAJ debuts at 40* with "Super Freaky Girl"

Active Rock: Godsmack New Chart Topper; Bush Runner Up; Ozzy Top 3; Ghost Top 10

* GODSMACK hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Surrender"

* BUSH are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "More Than Machines," up 90 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 3, rising 5*-3* with "One Of Those Days," up 105 spins

* BLINK-182 are nearing the top 5, climbing 9*-6* with "EDGING," up 201 spins

* GHOST go top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Spillways," up 141 spins

* BEARTOOTH go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Riptide" - up 78 spins

* BAD OMENS enter the top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Just Pretend," up 166 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN are knocking on the top 20 door, up 25*-21* with "Dinosaur" - up 212 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH debuts at 31* with "Welcome To The Circus" - up 255 spins

Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Paramore Top 3; Panic! Top 5; All Time Low, The 1975 Top 10

* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 2nd week

* PARAMORE go top 3 with "This Is Why," up 4*-3* at +221 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO go top 5 with "Don't Let The Light Go Out," up 6*-5* and +84 spins

* ALL TIME LOW go top 10, with a 14*-8* move on "Sleepwalking" at +225 spins

* THE 1975 enter the top 10 as well, leaping 13*-9* with "I'm In Love With You," up 153 spins

* MANESKIN hit the top 15 with "The Loneliest," moving 19*-14* and +180 spins

* TURNSTILE also go top 15 with "Holiday," up 18*-15* and +102 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 20 with "Beguiled," rising 22*-17* and +134 spins

* THE STRUTS strut their way into the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Fallin' With Me"

* WHITE REAPER debut at 33* with "Pages" - up 224 spins

* MATT MAESON enters at 37* with "Cut Deep"

Triple A: Rosa Linn Back To #1; Phoenix/Ezra Koenig Top 5; The National Top 10

* ROSA LINN returns to the top spot for the 4th time in five weeks with "SNAP!"

* PHOENIX go top 5, climbing 6*-4* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG, up 54 spins

* THE NATIONAL enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER

* CHARLEY CROCKETT goes top 15, up 18*-12* with "I'm Just A Clown"

* THE 1975 are top 20, up 21*-19* with "I'm In Love With You"

* BEACH WEATHER are top 20 as well, up 26*-20* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc." at +53 spins

* JOE P debuts at 29* with "Off My Mind"

