Cannon

TV personality, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, and MERUELO Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES host NICK CANNON and model/entrepreneur ABBY DE LA CRUZ have welcomed their third child, daughter ZEPPELIN, on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11. ZEPPELIN is CANNON's eleventh. CANNON and DE LA ROSA also have twin boys, ZION and ZILLION.

In other CANNON news, in an interview with THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK, CANNON disputed claims that he paid $3 million annually on child support. CANNON told THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK that he spends well over $3 million on his children and does not plan on ever being part of a government system of child support.

US MAGAZINE has more here.





